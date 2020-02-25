Police are now appealing for witnesses to the attempted robbery.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed from behind by a man wearing latex gloves, before demanding her handbag.

Woman grabbed from behind by man wearing latex gloves in terrifying Edinburgh attack

The attempted robbery and assault, which took place around 11.35pm on Monday, 24 February, 2020 on Murrayfield Road, involved a 39-year-old woman.

She was grabbed from behind by a man who demanded she give him her handbag and purse before being disturbed by an approaching car which stopped to help. The woman did not sustain any injury.

The suspect is described as being 6ft tall, of a skinny build and speaking with a local Edinburgh accent. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark clothing, with his hood up and a scarf covering his face. He was also wearing blue, latex style gloves.

Detective Sergeant Tood Rutherford, of Corstorphone CID said: “This was a terrifying experience for the woman involved who was thankfully not hurt during the incident.

“Officers are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to help trace the person responsible for this and I would urge anyone with private of business systems to check their footage.

“We are also appealing to the driver of the car who came to the aid of the woman to get in touch with us to help us with our enquiries.

“Similarly, I would ask anyone who saw the suspect walking in the area prior to, or after the incident or has information which may be relevant to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4038 of Monday, 24 February or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.