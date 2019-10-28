Woman charged following suspected security breach at Aberdeen Crown Service

A woman has been charged in connection with the theft of items from Crown Office premises in Aberdeen.



The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said earlier on Monday that police were investigating a suspected security breach at an evidence store.



It is now reviewing the way evidence is stored.



A COPFS spokesman said: "A member of staff has been suspended.



"The way evidence is stored in all COPFS offices is the subject of ongoing review and the service is implementing measures to strengthen further the security arrangements.

Police are investigating a suspected security breach at an evidence store. Picture: JPIMedia

"As live criminal proceedings are involved we cannot comment further at this time."



A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of items from the procurator fiscal's office in Aberdeen.

"Inquiries are ongoing."