Woman arrested in connection with Edinburgh top cop park and ride romp

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested after allegdly being found 'in a state of undress' with Edinburgh top cop Gareth Blair at a city park and ride.

The woman was reportedly found with Chief Superintendent Blair, 48, inside a car at the Hermiston park and ride on Tuesday, May 21 after a member of the public complained about a couple “in a state of undress”.

It is understood Mr Blair, who is married with one son, has also been suspended.

A police spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old woman has been arrested following a report of public indecency in Edinburgh on May 21. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The Scottish Sun are reporting it to be mother-of-two Claire Makel, the wife of former Hearts and Livingston midfielder Lee Makel.