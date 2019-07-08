Woman arrested after two-hour long Home Office raid at Edinburgh restaurant

A woman was arrested by immigration officers following a two-hour Home Office raid on a Chinese restaurant in Edinburgh.

One eyewitness described a “huge raid” with “a few people” being detained at the Beijing Banquet in Danderhall between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday 6 July.

A 59-year-old woman was arrested following a Home Office raid (Photo: Linzi Naismith)

However, a statement from the Home Office confirmed only one person, a 59-year-old Chinese woman, was arrested at the restaurant on Maulsford Avenue.

The Home Office added the woman was not working at the restaurant. She was later released on immigration bail.

In the statement the Home Office said: “Acting on intelligence, Immigration Enforcement led a multi-agency operation on Saturday 6 July, supported by licensing police and HMRC, between 5pm and 7pm.

“At the Beijing Banquet restaurant in Edinburgh, immigration officers encountered a 59-year-old Chinese woman.

“She was arrested and placed on immigration bail while her case is progressed.”