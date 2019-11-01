Woman, aged 95, died after being hit by car in Glasgow

Have your say

A 95-year-old woman died yesterday after being struck by a car in the south of Glasgow.

A red Mazda car hit the woman on Aikenhead Road, near Cathcart Road around 5pm on Thursday evening.

Shortly after, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sergeant Jon Mochan, of Govan road policing unit, said: "We have already spoken to a number of people who witnessed the incident however we are appealing to anyone we haven't spoken to and who witnessed this to please contact us."

Police Scotland is appealing to any witnesses for more information on the incident to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 2725 of 31 Oct.