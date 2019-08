Have your say

A 38-year-old woman who was missing in Edinburgh at the weekend has been traced safe and well.

Julie Burns has been traced safe and well. Pic: Police Scotland.

Julie Burns disappeared from Clovenstone after being last seen there at about 11:30am on Saturday.

Police launched a public appeal to help find her and on Monday morning officers confirmed she had been found safe and well.

In a statement, the force thanked those who shared their appeal.