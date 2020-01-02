Woman, 33, smashed on head with bottle outside Hogamanay party in Glasgow

A woman was left seriously injured after being struck on the head with a bottle outside a Hogmanay party in Glasgow.

The incident happened at about 6am on Wednesday, January 1st outside an address in the city's Stirling Road.

Police said the woman was left with serious injuries and was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The suspect is described as black, of a slim build, around 6ft tall, with short hair at the sides and an afro style on the top. He was wearing a brown leather jacket.

Detective Constable Kimberley Douglas, of Greater Glasgow CID said: “This was an unprovoked attack that has left the victim with serious injuries.

“Thankfully, she has made a full recovery.

“The incident happened outside a party and there would have been people in and around the area who would have seen this.

“I would ask that anyone who may have witnessed this assault or noticed anyone matching this description in the area to get in touch with police.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2120 of Wednesday 1 January, 2020. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.