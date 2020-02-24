Woman, 29, raped in Linlithgow as police hunt attacker

Police are carrying out inquiries into a report of a serious sexual assault.

A 29-year-old woman has been raped in Linlithgow.

The serious sexual assault took place in Linlithgow High Street. Pic: Google

Police were scrambled after the serious sexual assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood the attack took place in the town's High Street, close to the Old Post Office Bar. Pictures showed a police van parked outside the premises with tape in place across the entrance.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in West Lothian are investigating a report of a 29-year-old woman was the victim of a serious sexual assault in the High Street area of Linlithgow in the early hours of Sunday. Inquiries are ongoing."