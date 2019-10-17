Woman, 26, sexually assaulted during late night attack in Edinburgh city centre

Have your say

A woman was sexually assaulted in Edinburgh city centre during a late night attack on Wednesday evening.

The incident, which took place near Old Infirmary Lane at around 11.30pm, saw the area cordoned off by police.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report that a 26-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault near to Old Infirmary Lane at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, 16 October.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

