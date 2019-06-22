Woman, 21, deliberately hit by car in Glasgow attempted murder bid

A woman is in hospital after she was deliberately hit by a car in an attempted murder.

The 21-year-old was driven at and then struck by a red Skoda Octavia on Station Road, Shotts at around 5.55pm on Friday.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where hospital staff describe her condition as stable.

The red Skoda was involved in a crash with a blue Fiat Punto shortly before 21-year-old woman was hit.

Police are treating the incident in the North Lanarkshire town as attempted murder and appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Jim Williamson said: "Officers are following a positive line of enquiry in relation to this incident, however I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this attempted murder take place.

"Shortly before this incident the Skoda Octavia was involved in a road crash with a blue-coloured Fiat Punto on Calderhead Road in Shotts.

"The female driver of the Fiat Punto was uninjured, however I am keen to trace a woman who was driving a white Vauxhall, who stopped to assist the Punto driver.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the Skoda Octavia driving in the local area on Friday evening. If anyone was driving on these roads and has dash-cam footage, please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wishaw Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 3433 of June 21 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.