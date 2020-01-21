Witnesses sought after man is attacked by a man and two women in Innerleithen

Police say they are following a positive line of inquiry regarding a man who was assaulted outside a block of flats in Caddon Court, Innerleithen, last night.

Witnesses are being sought to the incident between 9.30pm and 10pm on Monday, January 20, in which a 31-year-old victim was attacked by a man and two women outside a block of flats.

Police say they are keen to talk to another woman who was seen aiding the victim after the assault.

The man sustained injuries to his head and was taken by ambulance to Borders General Hospital in Melrose, where he was treated and has since been discharged.

The suspects are described as:

1. Male, white, 5ft 8 tall, missing teeth.

2. Female, white, 5ft 8 tall, long blonde hair.

3. Female, white, 5ft 4 tall, dark hair.

Detective Constable Narelle Allan of Galashiels Police Station, said: “From our enquiries so far, we believe the injured man had been involved in an altercation earlier with a man and two women and that this attack was as a result of that.

“We would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen or heard anything that will assist our enquiry, to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from a woman who was seen helping the injured man after the attack.”

Any information can be passed to officers at Galashiels Police Station via 101.

Please quote reference number 3877 of January 20 when calling.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.