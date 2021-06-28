Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

19-year-old Jordan Edment of Kilmeny Crescent, Wishaw, pled guilty to failing to provide veterinary treatment and a nutritionally adequate diet for his two-year-old Pakistani Mastiff type dog, Rumple.

Rumple was caused unnecessary suffering through Edment’s failure to provide a suitable diet to maintain a healthy condition, which led to health complications. Edment further sought no pain relief for the dog’s deteriorating condition.

Sadly, Rumple's health deteriorated and he had to be put to sleep.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Heather Lawson, said: “On 7 November, 2019, we attended Edment’s property following a complaint of dog neglect to our helpline by Police Scotland, who had attended regarding a separate matter.

“They detailed how concerned they were for a dog they had met at the property who was skin and bones, and another who was underweight.

“When we attended, we found Rumple to be in extremely poor health. All his ribs, spine, and hip bones were prominent and he had a hunched posture.

“The second canine, a Johnston’s bull dog type named Butch, was very lean. Both dogs were friendly and very excitable.

Rumple was well below the weight he should have been.

“When given a drink of water, both dogs drank vigorously and emptied the entire bowl.

“It was further discovered that neither of the dogs were receiving any current veterinary treatment.

“We seized both dogs and took them for the immediate veterinary attention they desperately needed.

Rumple's ribs and spine were visible.

“Upon examination, Rumple was in an emaciated condition and was malnourished. He weighed 39.3kg and should easily be eight to ten kilograms heavier than this.

“He had a faster than normal heart rate suggesting he was dehydrated, had trouble using all four of his limbs correctly and an altered gait.

“Butch was found to be around four to five kilograms underweight.

“Both dogs were taken to one of our centres to receive the proper care and ongoing treatment they needed.

“Sadly, Rumple’s condition deteriorated and the heart breaking decision was made to put him to sleep on welfare grounds.

“We’re pleased that Edment has received a 10-year-ban and deprivation order and we hope he seriously reconsiders his ability to care for any animal in future.

“Butch is still in the care of one of our centres, and this sentencing means we can now find him the loving forever home he deserves."