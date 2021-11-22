Wisconsin: Where is Wisconsin, and what happened at the Wisconsin Christmas parade?

News is still unfolding about what exactly happened at the Wisconsin Christmas Parade in Waukesha.

Celebrated by a community of around 72,000 people, an incident involving a red SUV driving into pedestrians has left dozens of people injured.

Videos and images from the incident flooded social media moments after it took place.

Toppled chairs are seen among holiday decorations in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV ploughed into a Christmas parade injuring dozens of people Sunday, Nov 21. 2021. Photo: AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps.

Here’s all we know about the attack so far, and more about the area it occurred in.

What happened at the Wisconsin Christmas Parade?

The attack itself is not thought to be an act of terrorism, according to officials on the ground.

At 4.40pm local time, or 10.40pm GMT, a red SUV drove through the Christmas parade at speed.

A video screen shot taken from the Facebook live streaming of the City of Waukesha, shows a red SUV speeding through the holiday parade crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Photo: City of Waukesha / AFP.

This took place in the city of Waukesha, which is west of Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

Reports from local police officers state that it hit dozens of people, including children and teenagers.

A suspect has been arrested and is now in custody after fleeing the scene.

Early reports state that at least five people are dead and dozens more injured.

These numbers could change as more information is gathered.

Police reportedly fired at the car in an attempt to stop its path.

Where is Wisconsin?

Wisconsin is a state in the United States, located in the Upper Midwestern United States.

It borders Minnesota to the west, Iowa to the southwest, Illinois to the south, and is neighboured by lakes on two sides.

The city of Waukesha is located in the southeast of the state of Wisconsin, just west of Milwaukee.

The parade itself was taking place on E Main Street, which is here the incident occurred, on the junction with N Barstow Street.

The Christmas Parade takes place every year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Participants dress up and dancers and marching bands take to the streets.

A group of cheerleaders from a local high school was performing at the parade and was involved in the incident.