Mr Slaven was last seen on Friday, September 3, and hasn’t been heard from since.

He is described as white, slim built and 5ft 8in tall.

He has dark hair which is balding, green eyes and may have some heavy facial hair.

He is known to frequent the south side of Glasgow and drives a silver Volvo with the registration, SA05 PGE.

Police are working to trace Mr Slaven as his family are growing increasingly concerned.

If you have any information on Mr Slaven’s whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number PS-20190905-3239.

