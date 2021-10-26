Mr Horne, 64, was driving a Renault van on Ladywell Avenue on the morning of Friday, October 15, when he was involved in an accident with a heavy goods vehicle.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment but died in hospital on Wednesday, October 20.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Craig Beaver, Ayrshire Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Mr Horne's family at this sad time.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

"We're also keen to hear from motorists with dash-cam footage from the road between 9.10am and 9.30am to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 0762 of October 15.”

