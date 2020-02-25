'Who's getting overtime to drive it back home?': Roadroller stolen from Glasgow found in Fife 24 hours later

A roadroller stolen from Glasgow has been found about 45 miles away in Fife.

The vehicle, which reaches a speed of about eight mph, was found in Powmill this morning, 24 hours after it had been taken.

Weighing about three tonnes, it remains unclear as to how the machine travelled so far.

Police have since tweeted about the discovery of the roadroller which has sparked hilarity among twitter users.

One user said "so who's getting the overtime to drive it back home" while another commented saying police must have been "flat out" looking for it.

A Police Scotland spokesman told The Courier: “We can confirm that a high-value plant vehicle was stolen from the Rutherglen area of Glasgow sometime on Monday February 24 and was later recovered around 10.30am on Tuesday February 25 in the Powmill area of Fife.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”