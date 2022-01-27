The whisky bottles were stolen from the visitor shop at Aberlour Distillery, between Wednesday December, 22 2021 and Wednesday, 5 January, 2022.

Police said that the stolen bottles were worth a five figure sum of money.

Detective Constable Adam Stockwell of Elgin CID said: "Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I urge anyone who has information or who reside close to the distillery and heard or saw anything suspicious between these dates to contact Police Scotland immediatelyThis is a high value theft and we would be keen to speak to anyone involved in the local whisky selling market, as these bottles are quite unique in that no other bottles of their batch have been sold meaning they would be easily identifiable".

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 101 or using the "Contact Us" form on the Police Scotland website: https://www.scotland.police.uk/secureforms/contact/

