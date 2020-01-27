Wheelchair-bound thief begs for shorter curfew because he lives uphill

A one-legged thief has begged for two hours extra of free time a day because he has to wheel himself uphill to get home, the Evening Telegraph reports.

Phillips, 51, from Perth, confessed to stealing aftershave from Debenhams in Perth in July last year and admitted failing to appear in court.

He was placed on curfew after several decades of committing crimes of dishonesty. His sentence was deferred, but he remains on a 7pm to 7am curfew.

But Sherrif William Wood rejected his plea after being told Phillips had broken the curfew five times since it was imposed last year, it has been reported.

According to the Evening Telegraph, solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending Phillips, told Perth Sheriff Court: “He lives on a hill and finds it difficult.

“His mother lives some distance away and he has to rely on public transport to get back into town and then on to his own address.

Sheriff Wood replied: “Then he needs to leave his mother’s earlier.

"I am going to refuse the application to vary the terms of the curfew.

“It is up to you to make sure you are home,” he told Phillips.

“It is not supposed to be easy or convenient. It is supposed to be a punishment.

“If you don’t plan and leave on time to make sure you are home by 7pm then it is a problem and it is your problem. You need to get there – otherwise prison awaits.”