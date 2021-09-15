John McGregor, 44, was found badly wounded on Westray Street in the Milton area of the city on the evening of Thursday August 26.

He was left with critical injuries from the shooting and died in hospital two days later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His brother Andrew said: “I am absolutely shocked and devastated at the loss of my brother John in such horrific circumstances.

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Glasgow.

“He was a loving father, granda, son, brother and uncle and will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.”

Officers believed it was a targeted attack at the time and launched an investigation.

Police confirmed one man has been arrested, but inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3276 of Thursday August 26 or via the major incident public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S26-PO1.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.