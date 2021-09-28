Police in West Lothian are appealing to the public for information after a man was assaulted.

Around 10pm on Thursday (September 24), the male was walking in Nigel Rise when he was assaulted by three or four men.

He was taken to St John’s Hospital and treated for a serious head injury.

Detective Constable Sam Plastow, from Livingston CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with private footage.

“Anyone with any information should contact 101, quoting incident number 0186 of 24 September.

