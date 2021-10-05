The incident happened at around 6.35pm on Tuesday night on Great Western Road at the junction with Byres Road beside The Botanic Gardens in Glasgow’s West end

It is unclear who was travelling, however, it is understood that the incident was ‘a passing visit’ as the passenger/s made their way to an event.

One witness, 23-year-old Alice Masson, told The Scotsman: “We were just walking back from Waitrose and there was a bit of a commotion and there was one police guy holding up the whole junction with a whole line backed up by traffic.

A police 'motorcade' spotted on Great Western Road in Glasgow (Photo: Anna Bryan).

"Then about three or four minutes passed and a motorcade came through with two big SUVs supported either side by two police cars and several motorbikes.”

The incident is said to have caused traffic congestion down Great Western Road and other roads in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were providing traffic assistance via a planned visit.”

