Warning issued after Borderer loses £10k to phone fraudsters

An Earlston resident has been conned out of nearly £10,000 this week after being targeted by fraudsters pretending to be calling from his bank.

The conman managed to get the genuine Robal Bank of Scotland phone number to display on the recipient’s phone.

The male caller said there had been unexplained payments on the account and requested that they log on to internet banking via mobile phone and laptop.

During this process on Wednesday the fraudster was able to transfer cash from the account.

Police are warning the public to be wary of unsolicited calls.

Police constable Nick Walker from Scottish Borders Safer Communities Team said: “Please be extremely wary of unsolicited calls or emails claiming to be from financial organisations or HMRC etc. Never engage with this type of caller or click on links in emails.

“Terminate the call or delete the email and contact the organisation using the number you would normally contact them on NOT the number given by the caller.

“Do not be deceived by the incoming phone number displayed on your mobile or home phone as these are easily spoofed. Never agree to transfer money between accounts based unsolicited contact like this.”

Wednesday’s incident is the latest in a series of four or five-figure thefts in the Borders in the past year.

Other scams doing the rounds of late include fraudsters pretending to be calling from Amazon Prime and the Canadian National Lottery. Advice on how to being caught out is available on the Police Scotland website.