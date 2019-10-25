Wanted – 19 people police urgently want to speak to after disorder in Glasgow

Police believe these men may be able to assist them in their enquiries into disorder in Glasgow ahead of last night’s match (24 Oct) between Celtic and Lazio. Anyone who recognises any of the men in the images is asked to contact officers at Kirkintilloch Police Office via telephone number 101 and ask for ‘Operation Miramar’. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

