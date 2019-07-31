Violent robber staged masked terror raid on Edinburgh hotel days after prison release

A VIOLENT robber who staged a masked terror raid on a hotel within days of his release from prison has been warned he’s facing a possible life sentence.

James Frail, 39, was on early release when he used a weapon as he demanded money from employees at the Apex Hotel in Edinburgh’s Haymarket Terrace during the crime.

The Apex Hotel at Haymarket. Picture: Google maps

He was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh of assaulting hotel workers Mariola Kozlowska and Ione Haynes, on January 26m 2018.

Lord Beckett said he had “obviously planned the crime’ working out how to enter the premises and committing the crime in a partly secluded area before fleeing.

Frail was previously jailed for 12 years in 2008 for a string of robberies that brought terror to the city and resulted in a bookmaker’s employee being wounded after he bravely tried to tackle him during the one-man crime wave.

Lord Beckett deferred sentence and may serve an Order for Lifelong Restriction on Frail.