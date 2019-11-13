Violent assault in Bo’ness leaves man seriously injured

Police are investigating an incident in Bo’ness last night which led to a blood covered man being rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The 38-year-old was found in Hope Street just after 8.30pm on Tuesday, but it is believed he was attacked at another location in the town.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are being carried out after a man was reported as having been assaulted in Bo’ness. The 38-year-old man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the incident, which was reported to police shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday, November 12.

“The man was found in the Hope Street area, although it is believed that his injuries were sustained elsewhere in the town. He was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to receive treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3576 of 12 November, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”