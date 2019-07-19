VIDEO: Drunken yob tears through Edinburgh shop and 'scares' shopkeeper to death

Video footage has emerged of a drunken yob wrecking the contents of an Edinburgh shop, leading to the shopkeeper himself dying from a heart attack.

Rooney came into the store, picked up an acoustic guitar and smashed it against the floor before standing on the instrument. Pic: Crown Office.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Friday how Alan Rooney, 35, walked in to David De Montfalcon's Emporium store in the city's Home Street on August 25th last year.

Rooney, who had been drinking, came into the store, picked up and acoustic guitar and smashed it against the floor before standing on the instrument.

He then tried to break an electric guitar over his knee and started shouting threats to people in the shop before smashing up glass cabinets and merchandise.

Moments afterwards, Rooney left the store but 64-year-old Mr De Montfalcon, who moved to Scotland from London to enjoy a better quality of life, fell seriously unwell.

Broken glass and guitars on the floor. Pic: Crown Office.

Prosecution lawyer Alex Prentice QC told judge Lord Turnbull that once police arrived, Mr De Montfalcon's demeanour changed, adding: "He looked unwell and his tone of voice changed.

“He declined the offer of a drink. Mr De Montfalcon then collapsed. The police attended to him.

“An ambulance was called and Stephen Foster and David Thomson, paramedics attended and took over CPR.

“A pulse was briefly achieved. Mr De Montfalcon was given Adrenalin intravenously and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

The cabinets were destroyed. Pic: Crown Office.

However, Mr Prentice said the efforts to save Mr De Montfalcon’s life was in vain - he later died in hospital.

Rooney, of Moredunvale Bank, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to a charge which stated he was responsible for the culpable homicide of Mr Rooney.

The charge stated that Rooney “culpably and recklessly” behaved in a in “aggressive” fashion and that he shouted, swore and made threatening and abusive remarks before destroying displaying cabinets and products within the shop.

Prosecutors stated that as a consequence of Rooney’s actions, Mr De Montfalcon, of Edinburgh, sustained a heart attack which caused him to die.

The smashed up acoustic guitar. Pic: Crown Office.

Mr Prentice told the court that Rooney’s victim had a history of heart problems - he undergone surgery in 2016 and had suffered a series of mini strokes.

Mr Prentice also told the court pathologists concluded that Mr De Montfalcon’s heart had been enlarged but he would probably be alive had Rooney not walked into the shop.

He added: “The Crown accepts that the death was not the intended consequence of the accused’s actions but it is clear that the extreme nature of the accused’s conduct caused significant stress to Mr De Montfalcon and that led to his death.

“Had this incident not occurred, there is no indication that Mr De Montfalcon would have died that day.”

More damage.