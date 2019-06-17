Vandals smash-up Fife skate park building site

Vandals have broken into the site of a future Fife skate park and smashed up the equipment being used to build the facility.

The attack happened on Saturday night, at Tanshall in Glenrothes, near Cullen Drive.

Vandals smashed all the windows on a tractor, ripped off the window protectors from an excavator, and broke all its windows, before destroying the security system.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating the vandalism of a skatepark in the Cullen Drive area of Glenrothes by a group of youths, which took place around 7.15pm on 15 June.

“Anyone who may have information about this is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 3935 of 15 June, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress