Vandals daub swastika symbol on Scottish mosque

Police are investigating after offensive messages were daubed on Elgin Mosque.

The spray paint incident at the mosque in South Street happened at about 11pm on Monday night.

The vandalism featured a swastika symbol and misspelt comments of a religious and sexual nature.

Police Scotland – describing it as “completely unacceptable” – appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Officers want to trace a man who was seen in the area at the time, described as white, aged 30-40, about 5ft 10in tall, of a slim build with short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans and possibly a dark hooded top.

Lansana Bangura, chairman of the Elgin Islamic Centre, said: “Well, of course we’re worried.

“I mean, if we don’t say that then we must be fools.

“We are worried but at the same time, you know, you expect things like that to happen, but I hope will not happen very often.

“But it doesn’t actually unscrew the bond which we have with our community.”

Det Insp Martin MacDougall said: “Crimes of this nature are completely unacceptable. There is absolutely no place for it in our communities and inquiries are ongoing to establish who is responsible.”