The tyres of 26 vehicles at Craig Tara Holiday Park at the Heads of Ayr were slashed on Sunday (Photo: Google Maps).

The spate of vandalism happened at Craig Tara Holiday Park at the Heads of Ayr between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland said that approximately 26 vehicles were slashed within the Golf Village and Kintyre View areas.

Police enquiries are ongoing as they launch an appeal for witnesses.

Sergeant Claire Walker, of Ayr Police Station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 4005 of 8 August. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

