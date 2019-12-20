US diplomat's wife charged over Harry Dunn's death

Have your say

US citizen Anne Sacoolas has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of 19-year-old Harry Dunn, the family's spokesman Radd Seiger said.

The parents of Harry had met officials at the Crown Prosecution Service today to learn whether Ms Sacoolas would be charged.

Nick Adderley, Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police

Harry, 19, was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car driven by Ms0 Sacoolas, the wife of a UK-based US diplomat, outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, left the country shortly after the incident and subsequently claimed diplomatic immunity.

Harry's parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles want Mrs Sacoolas to return to the UK to "face justice", and they have been exploring civil actions against her both in Britain and the US.

Family spokesman Radd Seiger has confirmed the CPS has invited Harry's parents to its London headquarters.

A file of evidence was handed to the CPS on 1 November after Northamptonshire Police interviewed Mrs Sacoolas in the US.