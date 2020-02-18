Urgent police appeal to trace man, 35, missing in Edinburgh

Steven Ramage was last seen six days ago.

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing 35-year-old man in Edinburgh.

Steven Ramage was last seen in the Loganlea area of the city at about 3pm on February 12th.Pic: Police Scotland

Steven Ramage was last seen in the Loganlea area in the north of the city at about 3pm on February 12th.

Police have today released a statement saying there are "concerns for his welfare."

Steven is described as about 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown coloured hair. He was wearing a green bomber jacket, green cord trousers and blue shoes.

The statement added: "Anyone who may have seen Steven since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2387 of 17/02/2020."