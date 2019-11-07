Urgent appeal to trace missing Edinburgh boy, 15, last seen two days ago

Police say there are concerns for his welfare.

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing 15-year-old Edinburgh boy who was last seen two days ago.

Ben Sinclair was last seen in the Howden Hall area of Edinburgh at about noon on Tuesday, November 5th and there are concerns for his welfare.

Ben is descried as 5ft 5ins, of slim build with brown hair with a long fringe. He was wearing a Red North Face Jacket, Black Nike Trousers and Nike Trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Ben since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 5032 of the 05/11/2019.