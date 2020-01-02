Urgent appeal to trace missing 82-year-old man in Aberdeen

Have your say

He was last seen at about 2pm today.

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing 82-year-old man in Aberdeen.

Calder McLeod. Pic: Police Scotland

Calder McLeod was last seen in Arbroath Way at about 2pm on Thursday, January 2nd.

He is described as 5ft 5ins in height, of stocky build with balding grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue/navy baseball cap, blue jeans, black shoes and a black waterproof jacket.

In a statement on social media, police said: "He is known to frequent the Duthie Park and the River Dee area.

"Anyone with any information is asked to phone 101 quoting incident number PS-20200102-2512."