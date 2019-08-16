Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Livingston

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Livingston on Thursday night.

Jenna Duffy was last spotted at Livingston Shopping centre at about 6pm last night.

Jenna Duffy

Jenna is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build with grey and blue long hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hoody, grey joggers and white trainers

A statement released today by police said: “We are keen to establish Jenna’s whereabouts as soon as possible and anyone who believes they may have seen her since Thursday is asked to come forward.

“In addition, we would ask Jenna to get in touch with either friends, family or police if she sees this and let us know she is safe and well.

“Any information which can assist with this inquiry would be greatly appreciated and should be reported to Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4371 of 15th of August 2019.”

