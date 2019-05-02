Urgent appeal after balaclava-clad attempted murder in Castlemilk

Balaclava-clad men have attacked a teenager in Castlemilk in what police are treating as attempted murder.

Officers from Police Scotland are now reviewing CCTV as part of a public appeal for information.

The attack happened at around 11.25pm, on Friday, April 19 when a group of teenagers were within a playpark, off Machrie Drive, when they were approached by a group of four men.

The men were wearing balaclavas and targeted an 18-year-old in the group. The men then chased the teen through the park where he was seriously assaulted.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Police made an appeal for information shortly after the attack.

Detective Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Unfortunately, the response we’ve received so far has been disappointing.

“A young man, local to the area, sustained serious injuries in this attack and it’s imperative we trace those responsible.

“I am appealing again to the local community to contact us with any information they may have. Several homes back onto the playground and I’m convinced that people will have been aware of the incident.

“I would urge them to get in touch so we can bring this investigation to a conclusion and hold those responsible to account for their actions.”

Additional officers are in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Cathcart Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 6041 of Friday 19 April 2019. For people who do not wish to speak directly to the police, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.