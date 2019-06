A Falkirk man who spat on police officers and acted aggressively at both his home address and at Forth Valley Royal Hospital was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Pawel Lewicki (35) of Braemar Drive admitted the incidents which took place on June 19, 2018.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Lewicki had been drinking prior to the offences.