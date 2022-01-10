Officers stopped the driver in Bohill just as the schools were due to come out and proceeded to issue them three points and a £100 fine.

By not taking the time to properly demist their windscreen, and instead deciding to just clear a tiny section in front of the steering wheel, they put other road users and school children at risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have taken the opportunity to remind drivers of the importance of properly clearing their windscreens before heading out with the wintry weather expected to continue for many more weeks.

Traffic Scotland has also been issuing warnings lately reminding drivers to take extra care in the dangerous icy conditions.

It advised people to make and store an emergency kit in their cars should they ever get into difficulty. This should include items such as a first aid kit, jump leads and a torch.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Unbelievable picture shows blocked windscreen as driver heads out on school run