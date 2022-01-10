Unbelievable picture shows blocked windscreen as driver heads out on school run

A driver has been fined by police in West Dunbartonshire after heading out on the school run before demisting/defrosting their windshield.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:19 am

Officers stopped the driver in Bohill just as the schools were due to come out and proceeded to issue them three points and a £100 fine.

By not taking the time to properly demist their windscreen, and instead deciding to just clear a tiny section in front of the steering wheel, they put other road users and school children at risk.

Officers have taken the opportunity to remind drivers of the importance of properly clearing their windscreens before heading out with the wintry weather expected to continue for many more weeks.

Traffic Scotland has also been issuing warnings lately reminding drivers to take extra care in the dangerous icy conditions.

It advised people to make and store an emergency kit in their cars should they ever get into difficulty. This should include items such as a first aid kit, jump leads and a torch.

