The 21-year-old university student from Derby was given a suspended four-month jail term in 2020 by a Cypriot judge who found her guilty of public mischief following a trial at Famagusta district court in Paralimni.

She told police she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room while on holiday in the party town of Ayia Napa on July 17 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was charged after signing a retraction statement 10 days later but maintained she was pressured by officers to withdraw the rape allegation.

The Derbyshire teenager convicted of falsely claiming she was raped by Israeli tourists, pictured covering her face after leaving Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in eastern Cyprus on December 30, 2019 (Photo by IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP via Getty Images)

Lawyers took her appeal to the supreme court in the capital Nicosia in September, arguing the conviction is unsafe and should be set aside.

On Monday, the court allowed the appeal and overturned the conviction, according to her lawyers, who welcomed the decision but said her original allegations should now be investigated.

Cypriot lawyer, Nicoletta Charalambidou, said: “The acquittal by the supreme court points to the failure of the authorities to effectively investigate the rape claims she reported. This is what we will now pursue.”

Women's rights activists stage a protest during the trial at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in eastern Cyprus.

The woman, who had vowed to clear her name having flown back to the UK hours after she was sentenced, and her family did not attend the hearing.

Her family said in a statement: “Whilst this decision doesn’t excuse the way she was treated by the police or the judge or those in authority, it does bring with it the hope that my daughter’s suffering will at least bring positive changes in the way that victims of crime are treated.

“Of course, if justice is to be done, an authority would need to pick up on the evidence that was gathered in Cyprus and do with it what should have happened at the outset.”

During last year’s appeal hearing, the woman’s lawyers said the retraction statement, which formed the basis of the prosecution case, should never have been admitted into evidence because it was made by a vulnerable teenager who had spent almost seven hours in a police station without a lawyer.

Ms Charalambidou also said the lower court started from the position that there was no rape and had misunderstood the offence of public mischief, which requires a false statement of a make-believe crime.

She said the trial judge, Michalis Papathanasiou, did not allow the defendant to talk about the alleged rape, ignored defence expert evidence and failed to consider police failures in investigating the rape allegations.

READ MORE: British teenager can return home after avoiding jail in Cyprus

Sentencing the woman in January 2020, the judge said the evidence showed she had “lied”, but added: “Her psychological state, her youth, that she has been away from her family, her friends and academic studies this year, this has led me to decide to give her a second chance and suspend the sentence for three years.”

The 12 Israeli men and boys arrested over the incident, aged between 15 and 20 at the time, denied any wrongdoing. They were freed and returned home.

The British lawyer who co-ordinated the appeal, Michael Polak, from the Justice Abroad organisation, said: “We have always maintained that our client was not given a fair trial and today the supreme court of Cyprus has agreed with us.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.