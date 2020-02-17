Two women posing as cops steal cash from Ocean Terminal shopper who they pretended to stop and search

A three-figure sum of money was stolen from the man's wallet.

Two women posing as police officers stole cash from a man they pretended to stop and search outside Ocean Terminal.

The incident happened outside of the Ocean Terminal shopping centre.

The unusual incident happened outside the shopping centre on Ocean Drive at about 7:10pm on Friday, February 14th.

Police said the 43-year-old man has just left the shopping centre and crossed the road when he was approached by two women.

The women claimed to be police officers, took hold of him and searched him and then walked off and he subsequently found a three figure sum of cash missing from his wallet.

The first woman is described as white, 5ft 9ins in height, of stocky build and around 40 years old with shoulder length blonde hair that was tied up. She was wearing a blue Puffa style jacket and spoke with a local accent.

The second woman is described as white, 6ft tall and of slim build with long brown hair and also aged around 40. She was wearing a black Puffa style jacket.

Detective Constable Joanne Robertson, of Gayfield CID, said: “There were a number of people around when this incident happened and we are appealing for them to get in touch if they saw what happened.

“In particular we are keen to speak to two men who were at or near a bus stop at the time and are believed to have taken a number 200 Lothian bus.

“If you saw what happened, or anything suspicious around that time of the evening, then please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3328 of Friday, 14 February. Or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."