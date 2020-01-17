Two thugs jailed after being found guilty of murdering Paisley dad

Two men have been found guilty for murdering a 40-year-old man.

Stephen O’Donnell and Robert Muir, both 30, have today been convicted of the murder of George Calvert from Paisley.

Calvert was found with serious head injuries at a property in Glen Street, Paisley at about 2.45pm on March 19 last year.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

O’Donnell and Muir were found guilty of the murder following a trial held today at the High Court in Glasgow.

Detective Inspector Robert Bowie, of Paisley Criminal Investigations Department, said:

“This was a brutal attack and one that has left George’s family absolutely devastated. I hope this conviction has given his family some sense of justice although due to O’Donnell and Muir's actions, they will have to live with the loss of a much loved family member.

“I would also like to thank those who assisted with vital information in relation to our investigation."