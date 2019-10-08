Two teenagers charged over stabbing at Scottish railway station

Have your say

Two teenagers have been arrested after another teenager was allegedly stabbed at a Scottish railway station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident happened around 5pm on Monday at Rutherglen station in South Lanarkshire.

Police have charged two teenagers over the Rutherglen attack

BTP said a teenage boy suffered serious injuries to his chest and lower body and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

READ MORE: Teenager in critical condition after 'stabbing' at Scottish station

Two boys aged 14 and 18 were arrested following the incident.

ScotRail said services were prevented from stopping at the station while emergency services dealt with the incident, but later resumed.

READ MORE: Man ordered by sheriff to pay for damage at Kirkcaldy Police Station

BTP officers were at the scene today as investigations continue.