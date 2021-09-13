Two teenage boys injured after car driven at them in Dumbarton

A car was driven at two 15-year-old boys causing them injuries on Sunday night in Dumbarton.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 13th September 2021, 5:10 pm
The incident happened on Castlehill Road as the two boys, both aged 15, were standing at the entrance to Castlehill Park on Sunday night (Photo: Google Maps).
The incident happened at around 9.10pm on Castlehill Road as the two boys, both aged 15, were standing at the entrance to Castlehill Park – known locally as The Money – when a blue car struck them.

One of the boys was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for a serious injury to his foot and the other boy suffered a minor knee injury.

The car is believed to have been a blue Ford Mondeo.

Police are appealing following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Barry Convery, based at Clydebank, said: "We're appealing for anyone who perhaps saw the car in the area around that time being driven suspiciously to contact us.

"We're also appealing for any information surrounding the incident."

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3539 of 12 September or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

