Two 'seriously injured' after car crashes onto train track in police chase

A driver and his passenger were seriously injured when a car careered off the road and onto railway tracks following a police pursuit.

The incident happened near Brunstane Station in the early hours of this morning.

Pictures have emerged of a car that lay abandoned on the railway tracks at Brunstane Station. PIC: David

A police spokesman said: "A black Honda Civic was seen on Inveresk Road, Musselburgh around 2.40am on the 29th August however failed to stop for officers, and after a short pursuit, the vehicle left the road coming to a stop on the railway tracks close to Sir Harry Lauder Road.

"The driver and passengers of the vehicle were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 27 year old male driver will be reported in relation to road traffic offences."

Detectives have confirmed enquiries into the crash are 'ongoing'.

The Evening News broke the story earlier today when pictures of a wrecked black car at scene emerged. A local resident said a 'large hole' was visible in the fence where the crash took place.

Pictures have emerged of a car that lay abandoned on the railway tracks at Brunstane Station. PIC: David

All Borders Railway services are operating as usual but there is understood there was a speed restriction on the suburban line which is used more for freight trains.