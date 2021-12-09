A black Range Rover was deliberately set alight, and the fire spread to a white Range Rover parked in the same private driveway and a nearby garage area.

The fire occurred outside a property in Luggieburn Walk, at around 12.45am on Monday, December 6.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fire, and no-one was injured as a result.

Officers have conducted door-to-door and local CCTV enquiries. They have asked anyone with information or individuals who might have CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward.

A black vehicle was caught by CCTV driving in the area with its headlights off around the time of the fire. Police have requested that anyone with information on this vehicle get in touch.Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0089 of 6 December. An anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

