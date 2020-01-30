Two men in court after theft of £9,000 of whisky from shops and distilleries

Two men have been charged after a string of thefts from Scottish whisky shops and distilleries.

The men - aged 26 and 27 - have been charged following incidents which took place on on Tuesday and Wednesday this week in the Aberlour, Dufftown, Tomintoul and Aberfeldy areas.

It is estimated that the total value of whisky stolen is more than £9,000.

The two men are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Constable Lisa Warren, from the Forres and Speyside Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to reassure our communities that officers will respond to any reports of theft and will conduct thorough enquiries to not only recover the stolen property, but to bring those responsible to justice.”