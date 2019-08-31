Two men arrested after 'sectarian' riot in Glasgow

Two men have been arrested and charged after trouble erupted during an Irish republican march in Glasgow last night.



Two men, aged 37 and 21, have been linked to the riot which broke out in the Govan area of the city on Friday.



The men have been arrested and charged are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday 2 September 2019.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with last night's riot. Picture: PA

Police said the planned march through the city's Govan area, organised by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band, was met by hundreds of "disruptive" counter demonstrators at around 7pm on Friday.



Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell "significant disorder".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Justice Sectretary Humza Yousaf have both moved to publicly condemn the incident.



Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves said: "Police Scotland has a duty to facilitate processions and any peaceful protest, but this kind of behaviour by persons demonstrating against the parade is utterly unacceptable.



"It is extremely disappointing to see people acting in this fashion, causing fear and alarm to members of the public as well as putting many people at risk."



He added: "Police Scotland will undertake a thorough and robust enquiry, and take any necessary action against those found to have been causing disruption."



Witnesses reported smoke bombs being used.



Glasgow City Council advised of the road block in a traffic bulletin, and Govan Subway Station also closed due to the incident but has since reopened.



Once the road reopened around 9.45pm, a few police vehicles remained in the area, including riot vans.



Debris and what appeared to be makeshift barriers could be seen at the side of the road.