Two jailed after being found guilty of murdering Scottish ex-pat Janice Farman in Mauritius

Two men have been jailed after being found guilty of the murder of a Scottish woman at her home in Mauritius.

Janice Farman, 47, was killed in front of her 10-year-old in the Indian Ocean country in July of 2017.

The company director, originally from Clydebank, was killed by Kamlesh Mansing, 27, and Anish Soneea, 20.

They were jailed for 33 and 23 years respectively, the BBC reported.



A third suspect, Ravish Rao Fakhoo, 27, previously pled guilty to a charge of assaulting Mrs Farman without intention to kill and will face a separate trial.

Mrs Farman, who moved to the country in 2002, was asphyxiated after being attacked by masked robbers on July 6 2017.

In statements given to the police, Mansingh said he had met Mrs Farman when they both worked for an advertising company on the island.

They lost touch when Mrs Farman left the firm but met up again in 2017 and Mansingh and Fakhoo had socialised with her in the weeks leading up to her death.

After running into financial difficulties, they concocted a plan to steal her car and other belongings from her home while wearing masks. It is thought Mrs Farman was attacked after she recognised one of the men during the robbery.