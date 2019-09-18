Two charged after cocaine, cannabis and heroin seized in Midlothian town

Two men have been charged after police seized a quantity of cocaine, cannabis and heroin in Penicuik.

Officers recovered the drugs from an address in Cuiken Avenue on Tuesday at about 1:20pm.

Two men - aged 32 and 39 - were arrested and charged and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday September 18th.

Deputy Local Area Commander, Inspector Morrison of Dalkeith Police Station, said: “The supply and misuse of drugs has a devastating impact on the people’s lives, as well as a significant impact on local communities.

“We continue to work hard to tackle drug crime in the Midlothian area and are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. We’d urge people to continue to tell us their concerns, as we are listening.”

Anyone with information about drug crime can report this to Police Scotland via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

