Two bikes worth £6,000 stolen after tourists robbed at knife-point in Cramond

Knife-wielding thieves made off with two electric bikes worth £6,000 after robbing two women at knife-point in Cramond.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place at around 3.30pm on Monday 8 July.

The women, aged 47 and 62, were cycling their electric bikes at Cramond Foreshore before stopping at the tidal timings sign near to the roundabout at Cramond Causeway.

While reading the sign, two men in their late teens or early twenties approached the women. One of them brandished a knife at the victims, before both bikes were stolen.

The two bikes, both red Specialized Varda model E-Bikes with women's frames, one small and one medium and one with a black wicker basket on the back, are worth around £3,000 each.

The victims were uninjured and returned home before contacting police.

Enquiries ongoing

Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

One of the robbers is described as being white, late teens or early twenties with a thin build, pale skin, short brown hair and wearing jogging bottoms.

The second man is described as being white, late teens or early twenties with an average to stocky build and short dark hair.

Tourists targeted

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts of Corstorphine CID said: "Both victims are on a cycling holiday in Edinburgh and have been left extremely upset at being robbed of their bikes.

"We are pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace the culprits and recover the bicycles and we would urge anyone who can assist with this investigation to contact police immediately.

"If you were in the Cramond foreshore area on Monday afternoon and saw anything suspicious, or believe you can help us identify the men responsible then please also get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact Corstorphine CID via 101, quoting incident number 2942 of 8 July, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.