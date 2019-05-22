Two appear in court after 5 handguns and over 40 blades seized in Midlothian town

Two men have appeared in court after five handguns, five air rifles and more than 40 bladed items were seized from a property in Loanhead.

The weapons - which included 9mm handguns and martial arts weaponry - were seized at two properties in the High Street and Arbuthnot Road by the the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), which is made up of police officers and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Two men have appeared in court after the recovery of weapons in Loanhead.

In a statement released today, police said: "Five handguns, five unregistered air rifles and over forty bladed items, including martial arts weaponry and a machete, were among the items seized."

The statement said two 45-year-old men were arrested and charged in connection with the find and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 21st.

The search warrants were executed for the properties last Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Naysmith, of the OCP, said: "Through effective intelligence-sharing between a number of agencies, a variety of dangerous and potentially lethal weaponry has been removed from within the community.

"The OCP continues to see significant successes and has seized over a dozen prohibited weapons, including firearms or weapons which could be converted to firearms, since our establishment in September 2018.

"These robust efforts to tackle serious and organised crime will continue and I want to reassure the public that we remain committed to ensuring that those involved in such criminality face justice."

NCA Scotland branch commander, Ian Thomas, said: "The nature and scale of organised crime is becoming ever more complex, with criminal networks reaching across regional, national and international borders.

"Disrupting the supply of criminal firearms is a priority for the NCA and our partners, and this operation is an example of that in action.

“Working as part of the Organised Crime Partnership, NCA officers are on the frontline protecting the people of Scotland from the types of weapons seized here and the violence they can inflict.”

Anyone with information or concerns about organised crime should contact Police Scotland via 101, or report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.